Greensky Bluegrass to headline Wings Event Center

For West Michigan music lovers, fall just got a lot more exciting. Beloved progressive bluegrass outfit Greensky Bluegrass is making a long-awaited return to its roots with a special two-night run at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo on October 31 and November 1, 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. EST, with a venue presale available the day before, Thursday, June 26 at 10 a.m. EST, via wingseventcenter.com.

Though they’ve grown into a nationally acclaimed touring act—headlining storied venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Ryman Auditorium—Greensky Bluegrass remains deeply connected to the place where it all began. Formed in Kalamazoo over twenty years ago, the band honed their craft in familiar local haunts like Bell’s Eccentric Café and the Kalamazoo State Theatre, gradually building a sound and a following that would carry them far beyond Michigan.

The band includes Anders Beck on dobro, Michael Arlen Bont on banjo, Dave Bruzza on guitar, Mike Devol on upright bass, and Paul Hoffman on mandolin.

Despite the scale of their success, Greensky’s artistic drive has remained personal and rooted in creative growth. The band isn’t content to coast on familiarity.

“As songwriters and musicians, we have a need for people to be on board—we’re not just regurgitating the same stuff,” said guitarist Dave Bruzza.

That mindset is matched by a deep appreciation for their audience and the connection they’ve built over time.

“We love what we do, and we’re grateful for the love we receive in return from the people listening,” said mandolinist Paul Hoffman.

That exchange between artist and audience, cultivated over years of performing and evolving, is part of what makes their return to Kalamazoo especially meaningful.

Their upcoming shows at Wings Event Center mark a milestone: the band’s first-ever headlining performances at the 6,000-seat arena, a mainstay of Kalamazoo’s live entertainment scene since 1974. Operated by Greenleaf Hospitality Group, the venue is also home to the Kalamazoo Wings hockey team and regularly hosts concerts, trade shows, and family events.

For longtime followers and newer fans alike, the two-night stand represents more than a homecoming. It’s a chance to witness a band that’s become a modern acoustic mainstay, playing on familiar ground—just a few miles from where it all started.