Fall Reads courtesy of The Book Cellar in Grand Haven

As this summer-like weather winds down, it’s the perfect time to refresh your reading list. Whether you’re into chilling ghost stories, gripping thrillers, or heartwarming fiction, there’s something here for every kind of reader.

Widows Point: the complete haunting

By Richard and WH Chizmar

A remarkable collaboration between father and son that tells a terrifying ghost story that Stephen King hails as the perfect story for a dark and stormy night.



King Sorrow by Joe Hill

This chilling tale comes from the mind of Stephen King’s son. It’s a tale of dark academia and unexpected consequences from six friends dabbling in the occult and calling for King sorrow. Sure to be one of the hottest reads this fall season (scheduled for release Oct. 21).

The Kings Ransom by Janet Evanovich



This long-awaited sequel to the recovery agent takes us on a global hunt at a break next speed as our hero. Gabriella Rose hunts missing masterpieces of art. Dark forces, murder corruption, and a global conspiracy await don’t miss out on this action-packed thriller, that hits the shelves Nov. 11.

The Things Gods Break By Abigail Owen

This is the sequel to the Games Gods Play which was previously reviewed as the best book of 2024. After a jaw dropping cliffhanger

Raiders will be breaking all sorts of records to find out what Hades is willing to do to retrieve his true love. Coming to a shop near you on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

My Friends by Fredrick Backman



Best selling Author Frederik Backman returns with a deeply moving and funny tale of four teenagers whose friendship creates a bond so powerful that it changes a complete stranger’s life 25 years later. Their transcendent piece of art is the centerpiece for this masterpiece, available now.

Sunrise on the Reaping



Catch the newest Hunger Games special collector’s edition coming to a bookshop near you on Nov. 4. The best-selling book by Suzanne Collins tells of the life of Haymitch Abernathy. This thrill ride of a young adult book will prepare you for the next movie in the Hunger Games series slated to hit theaters next year.

Broken Country

by Claire Leslie Hall



In the tradition of “Where the Crawdads Sing” this thrilling period peace on earth’s a love triangle of dangerous and deadly secrets. Don’t miss a single twist or turn this fantastic read— available now.

