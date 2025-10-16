Things to Do This Weekend in Grand Rapids: Oct. 17–19

Autumn is in full swing, and Grand Rapids is showing off. From harvest celebrations and live performances to family-friendly Halloween fun, this weekend offers a mix of seasonal charm and cultural experiences worth getting out for. Here are seven things to check out around the city from Thursday through Saturday.

Zoo Goes Boo – John Ball Zoo

Where: John Ball Zoo, 1300 W. Fulton St.

When: Oct. 17–19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular admission; tickets at jbzoo.org

For: Families, kids

John Ball Zoo’s beloved “Zoo Goes Boo” returns for three days of not-so-spooky fun. Guests can wander through the festively decorated zoo, filled with pumpkin displays, treat stations, and costumed characters. It’s the perfect mix of Halloween excitement and animal encounters—ideal for families looking to celebrate the season in a safe, lively setting.

BLKBOK at The Block

Where: The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon

When: Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35–$45; tickets at westmichigansymphony.org

For: Music lovers, cultural enthusiasts

Detroit-born pianist and composer BLKBOK brings his genre-bending blend of classical and hip-hop to Muskegon’s intimate venue, The Block. Known for storytelling through keys, his music speaks to resilience and modern identity while remaining accessible to audiences of all backgrounds. His stop includes visits to local schools, making his message of creativity and empowerment reach beyond the stage.

TAZ at The Intersection

Where: The Intersection, 133 Grandville Ave. SW

When: Oct. 17, doors 7 p.m.

Cost: $15–$20; tickets at sectionlive.com

For: Young adults, hip-hop fans

Rising star TAZ takes over The Intersection with his high-energy performance and signature sound that blends smooth lyricism with trap-inspired beats. Expect an electric night of up-and-coming talent, local openers, and a crowd ready to move. It’s a can’t-miss for fans keeping up with the next wave of Midwest hip-hop.

Gaslight Village Harvest Festival

Where: Wealthy St. SE & Gaslight Village area, East Grand Rapids

When: Oct. 18, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: Free

For: Families, community members

Celebrate the cozy side of fall at the annual Gaslight Village Harvest Festival. This community favorite features hayrides, pumpkin painting, local vendors, and family activities throughout downtown East Grand Rapids. With live entertainment and autumn treats, it’s the kind of small-town charm that makes October weekends feel special.

Downtown Grand Rapids Scarecrow Competition

Where: Throughout downtown Grand Rapids

When: Kicks off Oct. 18; ongoing

Cost: Free

For: Everyone

Keep your eyes peeled as downtown Grand Rapids transforms with creativity for the annual Scarecrow Competition. Local businesses and artists decorate streets and storefronts with handcrafted scarecrows, each with its own personality and flair. Take a stroll, snap photos, and vote for your favorites—it’s an easy, festive way to enjoy the season between other weekend stops.

Fall Band Concert – Forest Hills Adult Community Band

Where: Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, 600 Forest Hill Ave. SE

When: Oct. 19, 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

For: Music lovers, all ages

Round out the weekend with the Forest Hills Adult Community Band’s Fall Concert. Featuring more than 80 talented local musicians, the ensemble will perform a mix of traditional marches, symphonic works, and seasonal selections that showcase the warmth of community music-making. Admission is free, making this an easy and uplifting Sunday afternoon outing.

Mums at Meijer Gardens

Where: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE

When: Ongoing through Oct. 31 (Autumn Nights: Oct. 17, 5–9 p.m.)

Cost: Included with admission; tickets at meijergardens.org

For: Families, art and nature lovers

Experience the vibrant colors of fall at Meijer Gardens’ annual Chrysanthemum Show this weekend, where thousands of blooms fill the conservatory in a stunning display. Then save the date for Tuesday evening, as “Autumn Nights” returns, adding live music, seasonal food, and illuminated gardens for a cozy, after-hours experience that perfectly captures the beauty of October.