Cruising to the Bottom of the Ball

What do penguins, Patagonia, and promotions have in common? More than just the letter “P,” they might be the perfect trio to inspire your next getaway — one that takes you far from the usual, to the very bottom of the world.

As the Northern Hemisphere chills down, the southern tip of South America basks in spring’s glow. Here, where the sun shines longer and the winds carry stories of centuries past, Tierra del Fuego unfurls like a rugged dream — an archipelago of islands where glaciers loom and penguins parade in tuxedos. Cape Horn, the iconic headland marking the end of the continent, stands as a weather-beaten sentinel to this remote wilderness.

The tales of Patagonia are as vast as its landscapes. In 1520, Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition reported encounters with natives so tall they seemed like giants, sparking legends that lingered for centuries. These larger-than-life figures were members of the Tehuelche tribe, whose impressive stature startled early European explorers and inspired myths of the “land of big feet.” Though the giants were never more than a myth, the stories remain part of Patagonia’s compelling mystique.

Today, you won’t need to imagine giants to be awestruck. Australis Cruises offers an exclusive journey through these breathtaking fjords, where the silence is punctuated only by the call of seabirds and the cracking of ancient ice. Their intimate ships navigate narrow channels flanked by towering glaciers, bringing you close to wildlife-packed beaches where Magellanic penguins, sea lions, and elephant seals claim the shore.

Book it here—or at least browse the website for more penguin pics. If you book by Oct. 31, there are substantial savings.

Editor’s note: I get sent travel pitches daily. Most don’t make it past my inbox — too glossy, too salesy, or just not quite right for our readers. But every once in a while, one comes along that makes me pause, daydream a little, and think, actually… this sounds amazing.

If you book it, I promise to interview you about it, and hopefully you’ll share the pictures.