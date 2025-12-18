Better shop around!

You know the drill: it’s mid-December, your inbox is stuffed with “last chance” emails, and your gift list hasn’t magically crossed itself off. But before you panic-click another mass-produced gadget or mug set, take a breath­–and shop around. Read on for some lesser-known, local IRL finds to hit before you open another browser tab.

GIFTS & HOME:

: the treasure trove you never knew you needed! Think curated gifts with personality: local art, quirky décor, fun cards, stuff you’ll want to buy for yourself, too. They’re all about thoughtful, unexpected finds. Commune : A California-esque shop, blending boho décor, artisan jewelry, clever home goods, all kinds of small wonders that say “I picked this out just for you.”

: A California-esque shop, blending boho décor, artisan jewelry, clever home goods, all kinds of small wonders that say “I picked this out just for you.” Yours Truly : This family-owned boutique has colorful stationery, games, clothing, and more to really elevate that special gift.

: This family-owned boutique has colorful stationery, games, clothing, and more to really elevate that special gift. Stoffer Home: Owner and local designer, Jean Stoffer, presents a luxe, home furnishings store with cozy touches and high-quality items that offer warmth and style. For the person who loves their home or wants theirs to look more like one on Instagram.

STYLE & BEAUTY:

– Small batch clothing with trendy, yet fresh pieces. They make you feel like you’re grabbing something others won’t have. Shinola – Detroit-based, premium watches, leather and thoughtful craftsmanship with a shop now right downtown GR. A great go-to for gifts that last.

– Detroit-based, premium watches, leather and thoughtful craftsmanship with a shop now right downtown GR. A great go-to for gifts that last. Courage & Soar – Charming, size-inclusive clothing & unique mugs, kitchen and home items. Bonus–they embroider all their clothes in house!

A mix of new and used outdoor gear for the more adventurous in your life. (Pups welcome!) Fox Naturals- Beautifully curated plant-based skincare and botanical perfume apothecary in Eastown. Made with natural ingredients with aesthetic packaging for the person who deserves more self-care.

LOCAL ARTISIANS:

The Spark at KCAD – Gifts spun out of Kendall College of Art & Design: student work, art objects, interesting designs. Something creative and one-of-a-kind.

– Gifts spun out of Kendall College of Art & Design: student work, art objects, interesting designs. Something creative and one-of-a-kind. Stuck On Michigan – All things Michigan-made and themed: hats, candles, custom stickers, cozy crewnecks and more to show your MI pride. (Available at over 160 stores across Michigan! Or stuckonmichigan.com)

– All things Michigan-made and themed: hats, candles, custom stickers, cozy crewnecks and more to show your MI pride. (Available at over 160 stores across Michigan! Or stuckonmichigan.com) Arts Marketplace – A downtown GR hub for local women and minority-owned artists, filled with small gifts, books and more.

– A downtown GR hub for local women and minority-owned artists, filled with small gifts, books and more. Pottery Lane– For that crafty friend, find local ceramics and pottery at this studio that sells handmade pottery, as well as tools.

FOOD:

Good Good Good- A natural wine and flower shop (need we say more?). Their super-knowledgeable staff will help you find the perfect bottle-and-bloom pairing for your loved one.

A natural wine and flower shop (need we say more?). Their super-knowledgeable staff will help you find the perfect bottle-and-bloom pairing for your loved one. Art of the Table– Specialty kitchen and tableware, gourmet finds. If your person loves hosting or cooking during the holidays, this is your spot.

JEWLERY

