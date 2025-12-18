Better shop around!

You know the drill: it’s mid-December, your inbox is stuffed with “last chance” emails, and your gift list hasn’t magically crossed itself off. But before you panic-click another mass-produced gadget or mug set, take a breath–and shop around. Read on for some lesser-known, local IRL finds to hit before you open another browser tab.
GIFTS & HOME:
- Rebel: the treasure trove you never knew you needed! Think curated gifts with personality: local art, quirky décor, fun cards, stuff you’ll want to buy for yourself, too. They’re all about thoughtful, unexpected finds.
- Commune: A California-esque shop, blending boho décor, artisan jewelry, clever home goods, all kinds of small wonders that say “I picked this out just for you.”
- Yours Truly: This family-owned boutique has colorful stationery, games, clothing, and more to really elevate that special gift.
- Stoffer Home: Owner and local designer, Jean Stoffer, presents a luxe, home furnishings store with cozy touches and high-quality items that offer warmth and style. For the person who loves their home or wants theirs to look more like one on Instagram.
STYLE & BEAUTY:
- Covet– Small batch clothing with trendy, yet fresh pieces. They make you feel like you’re grabbing something others won’t have.
- Shinola– Detroit-based, premium watches, leather and thoughtful craftsmanship with a shop now right downtown GR. A great go-to for gifts that last.
- Courage & Soar– Charming, size-inclusive clothing & unique mugs, kitchen and home items. Bonus–they embroider all their clothes in house!
- FERAL- A mix of new and used outdoor gear for the more adventurous in your life. (Pups welcome!)
- Fox Naturals- Beautifully curated plant-based skincare and botanical perfume apothecary in Eastown. Made with natural ingredients with aesthetic packaging for the person who deserves more self-care.
LOCAL ARTISIANS:
- The Spark at KCAD– Gifts spun out of Kendall College of Art & Design: student work, art objects, interesting designs. Something creative and one-of-a-kind.
- Stuck On Michigan – All things Michigan-made and themed: hats, candles, custom stickers, cozy crewnecks and more to show your MI pride. (Available at over 160 stores across Michigan! Or stuckonmichigan.com)
- Arts Marketplace– A downtown GR hub for local women and minority-owned artists, filled with small gifts, books and more.
- Pottery Lane– For that crafty friend, find local ceramics and pottery at this studio that sells handmade pottery, as well as tools.
FOOD:
- Good Good Good- A natural wine and flower shop (need we say more?). Their super-knowledgeable staff will help you find the perfect bottle-and-bloom pairing for your loved one.
- Art of the Table– Specialty kitchen and tableware, gourmet finds. If your person loves hosting or cooking during the holidays, this is your spot.
JEWLERY
- DeVries Jewelry– Family legacy shop with fine pieces; more investment, but big impressions for those “wow” gifts.
- Metal Art Studio– This spot is all about originality. Find custom creations, discover far-flung artists’ work, or bring in a beloved piece for a fresh redesign.
- Dime & Regal– This boutique spotlights women makers, with gems for every budget and age on your list- plus custom designs made right in-house.