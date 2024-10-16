Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples

Fustini's courtesy photo.
Embrace the flavors of fall with this roasted Brussels sprouts and apples recipe, perfect for using up those apples from your recent orchard visit. The combination of crispy bacon, sweet apples, and creamy goat cheese creates a deliciously balanced dish that celebrates the season in every bite.
 

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon
  • 2 lbs. Brussels sprouts, cut into quarters
  • 1 large red cooking apple, cut into chunks (Jonagold, Honeycrisp, etc.)
  • 2 ounces goat cheese
  • 2 teaspoons Fustini’s Michigan Apple balsamic
  • Drizzle Fustini’s Sage and Wild Mushroom olive oil
  • Drizzle of Fustini’s Balsamic Glaze

Directions

Step 1.

Preheat oven to 435 F. Cut bacon into ½ inch pieces, arrange in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until slightly browned, about 10 minutes.

Step 2.

Trim and cut Brussels sprouts in quarters and add in a single layer on top of the bacon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, roast until they begin to brown, about 15-20 minutes. Cut the apple into ¼” pieces, add to the sprout and bacon pan. Roast another 10 minutes.

Step 3. 

Remove sprout mixture from the oven, transfer to a serving bowl. Add the goat cheese in dollops on top. Toss with Michigan Apple balsamic and a drizzle of Sage and Wild Mushroom olive oil and serve.

Recipe courtesy of fustinis.

