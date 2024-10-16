Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples

Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon
- 2 lbs. Brussels sprouts, cut into quarters
- 1 large red cooking apple, cut into chunks (Jonagold, Honeycrisp, etc.)
- 2 ounces goat cheese
- 2 teaspoons Fustini’s Michigan Apple balsamic
- Drizzle Fustini’s Sage and Wild Mushroom olive oil
- Drizzle of Fustini’s Balsamic Glaze
Directions
Step 1.
Preheat oven to 435 F. Cut bacon into ½ inch pieces, arrange in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until slightly browned, about 10 minutes.
Step 2.
Trim and cut Brussels sprouts in quarters and add in a single layer on top of the bacon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, roast until they begin to brown, about 15-20 minutes. Cut the apple into ¼” pieces, add to the sprout and bacon pan. Roast another 10 minutes.
Step 3.
Remove sprout mixture from the oven, transfer to a serving bowl. Add the goat cheese in dollops on top. Toss with Michigan Apple balsamic and a drizzle of Sage and Wild Mushroom olive oil and serve.
Recipe courtesy of fustinis.
