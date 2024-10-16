Culinary Institute Celebrates Fall with Harvest Fest

A celebration centered around culinary creations is on the horizon with the second annual Harvest Fest fundraiser.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the second annual Harvest Fest event! It is a perfect opportunity for the Muskegon community to celebrate the fall season and support community programs funded by the Muskegon Rotary Foundation,” said club president Timothy Arter. “It will be an evening filled with community building, great food, and live music all for a good cause.” Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with live music, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction offering a range of items. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charitable organizations through the Rotary Foundation, which has contributed over $530,000 in grants to nonprofits in the greater Muskegon area since 1994, focusing on areas like community building, health, public art, education, and the environment.

The fundraiser will take place on October 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Culinary Institute of Michigan, located at Baker College in downtown Muskegon and will feature a variety of fall-inspired dishes prepared by students, complemented by a selection of wines, craft beers, and seltzers.

Tickets include entry to the event, a signature Harvest Fest glass or a seasonal plant from Barry’s Greenhouses and Landscaping, along with one complimentary beverage ticket. A cash bar will be available, and early ticket purchases are encouraged due to limited capacity. The cost is $85 and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite HERE.

Learn more at: https://muskegonrotary.org.