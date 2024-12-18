Recipe: Mushroom & Spinach Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

If you’re looking to take your pork tenderloin game to the next level, this Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Pork Tenderloin from Fustini’s is the wow factor dish you’ve been searching for. Imagine succulent pork, expertly seasoned and then stuffed with a savory blend of sautéed cremini mushrooms, fresh spinach, crispy bacon, and melty Gruyère—all brought together with a splash of tangy Sicilian Lemon balsamic. This isn’t just dinner; it’s a showstopper, perfect for impressing guests or elevating a special weeknight meal.

By butterflying the pork and rolling it up with this flavorful filling, you create a beautiful, flavorful spiral that’s as stunning to look at as it is to taste. The stuffing keeps the pork juicy while adding depth and richness with every bite, making this dish feel like a true celebration. Whether you’re serving it for the holidays or just want to make a regular evening feel extraordinary, this stuffed pork tenderloin will certainly add that touch of gourmet sophistication to your table.

Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, cooked, chopped

8 oz. cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 tablespoons Fustini’s Sage & Wild Mushroom olive oil, divided

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

2 cups packed baby spinach

1/4 cup Fustini’s Sicilian Lemon balsamic

1 1/2 cup shredded Gruyère

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 1/2 lb.), trimmed

chopped fresh parsley, for serving

Directions

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a skillet to medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, salt, and pepper to taste and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour in balsamic and cook, stirring, until evaporated, about 1 minute more. Add spinach and cook, tossing, until spinach is just wilted, and any moisture is absorbed about 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and stir in Gruyère and bacon. Let cool slightly.

Preheat oven to 425º. Butterfly pork by slicing lengthwise through the middle without cutting through to the other side. Fold open like a book and place between 2 sheets of plastic wrap. Using a meat tenderizer, flatten to a scant 1/2″ thick.

Remove the plastic wrap. Season pork with salt and pepper. Spread the mushroom mixture over the cut side of the tenderloin in an even layer. Starting on the long end, tightly roll the tenderloin to enclose the mushroom mixture. Secure with kitchen twine and place on a baking sheet. Brush with remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Bake pork until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 145°, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 5-10 minutes before slicing. Transfer pork to a platter. Top with parsley.

Recipe Note: Substitute your favorite herb-infused olive oil. Adapted from delish.com