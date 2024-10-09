Veterans Caring for Veterans

Alliant Healthcare Products, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Grand Rapids has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $1 billion in federal government healthcare sales. Founded in 2002 by CEO Bob Taylor, an Air Force combat veteran, the company specializes in federal procurement and contracting, delivering innovative medical products to veterans and military personnel.

“Our mission remains steadfast; to deliver advanced medical solutions that significantly improve the lives of veterans and military personnel,” said Alliant Healthcare Products president Eric Albery. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, valued partners, and customers for making this milestone possible.”

Alliant’s success stems from its commitment to serving the federal healthcare sector, including the Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and Indian Health Service. The company’s growth has been bolstered by the 2016 Supreme Court ruling known as the “Kingdomware Decision,” which prioritizes Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses in federal procurement.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s incredible determination and resilience,” said Taylor. “The path to $1 billion has been filled with countless victories and challenges overcome with integrity and innovation. We look to the future with optimism and gratitude.”

Alliant’s strategic decision in 2015 to enhance its federal presence through dedicated sales leadership and increased utilization of government contracting has led to a robust partnership with top-tier medical manufacturers. This has allowed Alliant to provide access to over 100,000 cutting-edge healthcare products, improving medical care for veterans.

“Who knows better how to care for warfighters than veterans themselves,” said Taylor. “This is a passion for us.”

In addition to his business ventures, Taylor is the author of From Service to Success: New Mission, New Purpose, and a New Journey to a Great Life and founder of the Patriot Promise Foundation, which helps veterans learn new workplace skills.

Read more about Taylor in Grand Rapids Magazine’s 2023 story, A Book and a Promise.

For more information about Alliant Healthcare Products, visit www.allianthealthcare.com.