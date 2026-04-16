Youth take the lead at policy forum

On Friday morning, April 17, 2025, a new community landmark will amplify voices often left out of decision-making.

At the recently unveiled MLK Park Community Center on Fuller Avenue, nearly 30 young people will share their lived experiences with elected officials, school leaders, and community advocates. The annual KidSpeak forum returns for 2026 with a clear message: Save a Seat for Me.

It’s a theme rooted in a familiar gap. Policies shape how young people live and learn, yet their perspectives are rarely centered. KidSpeak aims to change that by creating space for direct, honest dialogue—and, ideally, more responsive leadership.

The forum is a collaboration between Michigan’s Children, the City of Grand Rapids, and Grand Rapids Public Schools, with support from the Mayor’s Youth Council, managed by Our Community’s Children. Together, these partners are working to ensure youth voices are not just heard, but taken seriously.

Friday’s listening panel reflects that goal. Mayor David LaGrand will be joined by state and county leaders, the full Grand Rapids Public Schools Board, and Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby, along with representatives from local organizations including the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and the Kent County Essential Needs Taskforce.

The setting underscores the moment. The newly revamped MLK Park Community Center—shaped by community input—now serves as a hub for gathering and collaboration, housing partners like Our Community’s Children and King Park Neighbors.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public, though seating is limited. A livestream will be available on Our Community’s Children’s Facebook page.

For the young speakers, the goal is simple: be heard and help shape the future. For the adults in the room, the task is just as clear—listen.