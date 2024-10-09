A Return to the Kitchen

About four years ago, Søvengård co-owner Rich Muschiana stepped into the restaurant’s kitchen, taking over the role of executive chef.

Muschiana’s decision might have shocked some people in Grand Rapids, who had opened the Søvengård after several years in outward facing roles at Brewery Vivant. But for him, the man who drives the vision of Søvengård, it was a return to his roots.

“I’m a creative person by trade,” Muschiana said. “I came to Grand Rapids to go to Kendall College, and design is my personal passion. I’m now applying that to the food and dining space, with the help of a lot of people.”

He started his working career in kitchens, as a line cook at Zehnder’s a world-famous restaurant in Frankenmuth. He continued working back of the house roles after moving to Grand Rapids an eventually moved toward front of house jobs.

“I gravitated for that time toward front of house and management roles I was given at some places in Los Angeles and Grand Rapids and once you do that, your track is set up and you go where the money is,” he said. “You accrue a certain skill set, and when you graduate from art school in the middle of the recession, you fall back on that restaurant experience.”

Through his career, he’s worked at burger joints and sushi spots. He’s also staged at a Michelin Star restaurant. While getting back into the kitchen at Søvengård might have taken a leap of faith, he’s glad to be in the back.

“It surprised a lot of people when I went back there, but I think it was the spot I always needed to be in,” he said. “I have to shrug off insecurities and imposter syndrome, which I still have, because that title and position comes with a lot of baggage, good and bad.

“I felt a call just for me personally, creatively, philosophically, that I needed to get back to handling product, seeing it, smelling it, shaking hands of the farmer. Having the menu be a creative outlet has been so personally freeing.”