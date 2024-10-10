Rockford’s Rising Star

MaRynn Taylor, a self-taught country singer-songwriter and guitar player from Rockford, Michigan, is making waves in the music industry. Since moving to Nashville in 2020 to pursue her music career, she has quickly established herself as a rising star. Her breakthrough song, “Dads and Daughters,” released in the same year, was an instant success, capturing the hearts of country music fans nationwide.

Recently, MaRynn had the opportunity to sing the national anthem and perform a halftime show for a crowd of 72,000 at the Buffalo Bills stadium, a testament to her growing popularity. I had the pleasure of speaking with MaRynn about her journey, her new EP, Get to Know Me, and her upcoming single, “Season 2 of Friends.”

When asked about the best live performance she has ever seen, MaRynn mentioned James Taylor, recalling his advice: “Keep loving the music.” She explained her songwriting process, emphasizing that she draws inspiration from her own life, starting with lyrics and melody. She collaborates with Producer Josh Kerr, who helps bring her songs to life by writing with her and creating the demo.

MaRynn expressed immense gratitude for her team, saying she often writes alongside friends and believes that working with trusted individuals allows her music to truly represent herself. She remains humble, attributing her success to God and the people she has met at Black River Entertainment, who give her “all the creative freedom in the world” and work tirelessly to carry out her vision.

When discussing what drew her to Nashville, MaRynn recounted a pivotal moment at age 12 when she first visited the city and was so captivated that she promised herself she would return to pursue a music career. She reflected, “It’s kind of surreal to look at my twelve-year-old self looking at this place, and now 23 me, I’m like living in it.”

While discussing life in her 20s, MaRynn shared insights about her upcoming song, “Season 2 of Friends.” The song was inspired by a conversation with her cousin, who felt stressed about not being further along in life. MaRynn reassured her by pointing out that they are “only on Season 2 of Friends,” referencing the age of the characters in the show during its second season. The song explores the theme of being young and not having everything figured out.

MaRynn is gearing up for a 25-city tour across the United States, kicking off with a performance at The Stache for Dylan Schneider on December 6. Be sure to grab your tickets and witness this talented artist’s journey unfold. More info on her upcoming Grand Rapids show can be found HERE and the full list of tour dates HERE.