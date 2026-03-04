A place to create & grow

On a winter evening more than two decades ago, Diane Haworth walked down a long, dark stairway into a basement studio, unsure of what she would find. She could hear voices and movement below. When she reached the bottom, she realized she was the only woman in the room.

“They looked up to see that someone came in and went back to their work,” Haworth said.

Unsure where she belonged, Haworth approached one person for help. That person turned out to be Jim Markle — a past president of Grand Valley Artists and a name that still surfaces often when members talk about mentorship.

“He took me under his wing and made sure that I wasn’t being ignored,” Haworth said. “That was my lucky day.”

Moments like that have defined Grand Valley Artists since its founding in 1957. Approaching its 70th anniversary, the volunteer-run nonprofit remains one of West Michigan’s longest-standing artist organizations — though it is frequently mistaken for being affiliated with Grand Valley State University. It is not. In fact, the group predates the university itself.

Grand Valley Artists began when a small group of “elite” local artists pushed back against the growing dominance of abstract expressionism. According to former president Dana Donnell, the founders leaned toward realism and held one another to demanding standards.

“They wanted to challenge each other,” Donnell said. “The drive toward excellence was really important.”

In its early years, the organization gained a reputation for intense critiques and juried membership. Over time, it evolved, opening its doors to artists working in a wide range of media and at all levels of experience, while maintaining its emphasis on growth and practice.

“What truly distinguishes GVA,” Donnell said, “is that it offers a place, a time and a theme for people to get together and do artwork.”

Unlike many arts organizations that function primarily as exhibition venues or teaching institutions, GVA centers on shared studio practice. Live-model sessions, open studios and critiques take place multiple days a week in a dedicated physical space — something members say is essential.

“To be a practicing artist, you have to be comfortable spending a lot of time alone,” Donnell said. “But that doesn’t mean you don’t want to be in the company of other people who understand you.”

She added that GVA offers “a place for artists to talk to each other or NOT talk to each other but just be around each other.”

That atmosphere of quiet support is echoed by Joanne Swann, who served as president from 2020 to 2023, a period marked by pandemic shutdowns and the search for a new location.

“My presidency was all about upheaval,” Swann said.

Even so, Swann said the organization’s collaborative culture never wavered. “It’s not competitive, it’s collaborative,” she said. “There’s a lot that people are willing to share.”

A member since 2005, Swann said she especially enjoys watching newer artists develop over time. “I personally love to see new people come in,” she said, “and I like to watch them grow as an artist.”

Today, Grand Valley Artists has more than 270 members. The group skews older, with many artists retired or nearing retirement, and leaders acknowledge the need to attract new participants to sustain the organization into its next decade (or seven).

Still, as Haworth’s first visit suggests, the core of Grand Valley Artists has remained remarkably consistent for nearly 70 years: artists showing up, working alongside one another, and creating a community where growth happens — sometimes through conversation, and sometimes simply through shared experience.

For information on upcoming shows or how to get involved, visit grandvalleyartists.org