Time for a Soake?

Tim Walcot and John Kochans of Grand Rapids based Del Prado Pools are enthusiastic about the future of plunge pools, seeing them as a perfect blend of relaxation and practicality, inspired by the concept of Roman baths. For homeowners looking to enjoy the benefits of both a pool and a hot tub, all in a compact, space-saving design, Soake Pools, a brand that comes prefabricated, offers a groundbreaking solution for people looking for quick installation.

“When we first heard about Soake Pools, we checked them out, and didn’t think there’d be a huge market for them,” said Walcot. Boy was he wrong! The company, which has been installing the innovative pools since 2022— from as far North as Old Mission Peninsula to Rochester Hills on the east side of the state— have just finished their sixth installation, and have another upcoming project scheduled at a home on Reeds Lake.

The pools are ideal for those who want the luxury of a year-round pool— even in the colder months of December and January! They’ve been so well-received, that many clients allow prospective buyers to see the pools in person.

“They’re constructed with high-quality, pre-cast concrete, and come fully finished, making the installation process quick and cost-effective,” Walcot said. Designed for relaxation, socializing, and light exercise, the pools can be customized to include different tile orientations, colors, and jet placements, allowing each pool to be tailored to the owner’s preferences.

The popularity of Soake pools has grown significantly over the past two years, especially among retired couples and those with smaller lots. One notable project involved installing a Soake pool for a couple with a summer home on Lake Michigan near Fennville. Since its installation, the versatile pool has been used as a hot tub on New Year’s Eve and as a safe swimming spot for grandchildren when Lake Michigan is too choppy.

The Soake pools are fabricated in New Hampshire and shipped on flatbeds, weighing in at 23,000 pounds. For the Lake Michigan home project, a 7×13 pool was installed, complete with a heater and well-insulated supply and return lines to ensure year-round use in Michigan’s harsh winters. The 3,200-gallon pool is designed to be efficient, with an insulated equipment room and an auto cover to save on heating costs.

One unique feature of the Soake pool is the static swim system, which uses a harness and bungee cords with different tension levels, allowing users to swim in place. This feature was particularly beneficial for an elderly client in his nineties, who uses the pool regularly.

With a smartphone app, users can remotely control the pool’s pump and temperature, making it convenient for those with vacation homes. Despite its high-end features, the cost of heating a Soake pool is comparable to that of a regular hot tub. The cost of a Soake pool varies depending on features like tile grade and pool deck.

With sizes ranging from 7×13, 10×6, 8’9”x5, 7×7, to a 4×4 cold plunge, Soake pools offer a variety of options to suit different needs and spaces. Del Prado Pools continues to take orders and promises to provide top-notch installation and service for the innovative plunge pools, providing ongoing maintenance services, ensuring that the water chemistry is balanced, and the pool remains clean.