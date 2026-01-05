Finding Bliss at Ole Miss

Grand Rapids native Trinidad Chambliss was major college football’s feel-good story last fall. Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State to Ole Miss in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. All expectations were that Chambliss would spend the season on the bench for the Rebels. Instead, he took over as starter due to an injury. Chambliss has since led Mississippi into the upper echelons of college football and made them a contender for the College Football Playoffs. Through a combination of speed, savvy, and arm strength, Chambliss guided Ole Miss to victories over traditional college football powers LSU and Oklahoma.

“Trinidad’s story is a great story for all players in Division II. Just keep preparing and play really hard. You never know what’s going to happen,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said.

Chambliss’ journey to big time college football began at Forest Hills Northern High School in Grand Rapids. The son of Trent and Cheryl Chambliss was a fixture at Northern by the time he could walk. Trent served as a security liaison and football coach at Northern. Trinidad played for hours as a child on the school’s courts and fields. In high school, he starred on Northern’s football and basketball teams. He earned all-state honors as both a quarterback and a point guard.

“As a quarterback, you have to distribute the ball, find matchups with receivers down the field. As a point guard, you’re doing the same thing with shooters around the court,” Chambliss said.

“Everyone loved Trinidad at Northern. He was kind to everyone and a leader to everyone,” said Northern basketball coach Joe Soules, who has known Trinidad almost his entire life. Chambliss and his close friend Ethan Erickson transformed Northern into one of the state’s top prep basketball programs. Clutch three-point shooter Erickson now stars on Ferris State’s basketball team.

“He’s a guy that other people were drawn to. He had that charismatic personality and infectious smile,” said Ed Ostipan, his football coach at Northern.

Despite his success, Chambliss was not heavily recruited by major college programs. Initially, it was unclear whether he planned to pursue football or basketball. Furthermore, COVID cut heavily into his college recruitment. In addition, Chambliss was perceived as undersized for major college football.

Division II football power Ferris State offered him a scholarship. Chambliss added 30 pounds of muscle in Big Rapids through strict diet and training. During his junior year (2024), Chambliss became Ferris State’s starting quarterback.

The dual-threat quarterback was named his conference’s player of the year and was a finalist for the 2024 Harlon Hill Trophy, the award for best Division II college player. Chambliss led Ferris State to its third Division II national title in three years. Following the championship season, Chambliss decided to enter the transfer portal. He found a supportive home at Ole Miss.

“I think it’s really cool to see that the stage isn’t too big for him,” Ostipan said.

“The support from Grand Rapids is unmatched. The love and support that I have from back home is amazing,” Chambliss said.