Growth with integrity

For Latricia Trice, the decision to start her own company wasn’t about disruption or reinvention. When she founded LTrice Marketing & Consulting, she took nearly two decades of experience and applied it deliberately – building something sustainable and aligned with how she believed good marketing should actually function. The real draw of LTrice Marketing & Consulting is partnership. Their team integrates with the client to create a seamless working experience that prioritizes shared context and continuity.

“I lead a full-service marketing and communications agency that acts as a fractional marketing department for growing businesses and organizations,” she said. “That means companies gain access to an experienced marketing team without the overhead of building or expanding an in-house team. We help organizations build thoughtful marketing and communications plans, execute those ideas with strong creative, and measure results along the way. Everything we do is focused on helping our clients achieve their broader business growth goals.”

The agency grew out of a turning point in Trice’s life. As her fortieth birthday approached, she began reflecting on what she wanted to build next – and how she wanted to build it.

“I reached a place in my career where I knew it was time for a change,” Trice said. “I realized I was ready to take everything I had invested into helping other companies grow and invest that same energy into building something of my own. Early on, betting on myself meant turning a vision into a real plan and then figuring out how to execute it day by day. I remember receiving the first checks from clients that were modest at the time, but I saw them as proof that growth was possible.”

Word of mouth is a big part of the firm’s success, with most of their business coming from referrals. That kind of growth doesn’t happen by accident.

“From the beginning, I focused on building meaningful client partnerships rather than chasing volume. That approach allows us to do deeper work and drive stronger outcomes for the organizations we serve,” Trice said. “Our team is also culturally diverse, which gives us a unique advantage when it comes to understanding different audiences and communities. When you combine experience, strong relationships, and a commitment to excellence, clients feel supported and confident in the work we’re doing together. That’s what ultimately leads them to recommend us to others.”

The young firm has grown from zero to $1M+ in under three years. But for Trice, success isn’t measured in revenue alone. Business wins aside, Trice is clear about the impact she wants to leave on the world.

“I hope people understand that I am committed to living a purpose-driven life,” she said. “Whether it is giving my time, sharing my talent, or simply showing up, integrity is at the center of everything I do. When you stay committed to your values and principles over time, the results follow, but more importantly, your impact lasts far beyond the business itself and becomes a part of your legacy. That is what I care most about.”