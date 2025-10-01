Putting on the hits

Since 1988, Broadway Grand Rapids has been a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing top national Broadway tours to West Michigan, enriching the local culture with high-quality live shows. It has grown from hosting occasional performances to becoming a year-round cultural hub in downtown Grand Rapids. Each season is curated to strike a balance between blockbuster hits, fan favorites, and new works that challenge traditional storytelling and stagecraft.

Broadway Grand Rapids’ President & CEO, Meghan Distel, explains that “Season planning is a collaborative process between Broadway Grand Rapids leadership in partnership with Broadway Across America, a leading presenter of first-class touring Broadway. BAA’s national network provides access to premier productions and insights into tour logistics, routing, and audience trends. Together, BGR and BAA ensure each season features a thoughtful mix of proven hits and fresh, innovative works that resonate with local audiences.”

Broadway Grand Rapids also plays a role in honoring top Broadway productions, as the organization announced that the Broadway League named Distel a full Tony Award voting member. As a Tony voter, she joined a select group of approximately 800 industry professionals responsible for selecting the winners of the annual Tony Awards, widely regarded as the highest honors in American theater.

Recent and upcoming seasons feature a strong lineup of productions, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to Broadway in Grand Rapids. They’ve hosted Michigan premieres such as “SIX” and “MJ the Musical,” and premiers to come: “The Outsiders,” “& Juliet,” and “Water for Elephants,” which will all make their Michigan debuts in Grand Rapids.

As Broadway Grand Rapids expands, the organization is taking strategic steps to align its structure with its evolving goals and increasing scope. Recently, three team members were promoted to new roles.

Jennifer Pascua was promoted to Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement. Chad Kirkpatrick transitioned to Vice President of Operations, and McKenzie Szalai was promoted to Marketing Specialist. “These promotions are about more than titles—they represent a deliberate effort to formalize leadership within our organization, deepen our strategic expertise, and build the capacity needed to support our expanding programming and community initiatives,” said Distel.

Broadway Grand Rapids is poised to shape the region’s cultural future by serving as both a premier entertainment venue and a community hub, driving the area’s economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in the region.

Editor’s note:

This year marked a major milestone for Meghan Distel as she was invited to join the prestigious ranks of Tony Award voters—one of only about 800 total, and among just over 100 who reside outside New York City. As a voting member, Meghan represents not only Broadway Grand Rapids but also the broader Midwest in the theater industry’s most celebrated honors.

During the season, Meghan saw 38 of the 43 eligible Broadway productions, carefully tracking each show and ensuring she could vote with integrity in every nominated category. It was during that whirlwind of performances that she discovered Maybe Happy Ending—a heartfelt standout that quickly became a personal favorite.

Beyond the glitz of awards night, Meghan’s involvement as a Tony voter directly informs her work back here in Grand Rapids, bringing insight, fresh perspectives, and first-hand knowledge of Broadway’s newest offerings to help shape future seasons in Grand Rapids. Follow Meghan’s Broadway journey at @MegOnBroadway