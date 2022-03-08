Experience Grand Rapids markets Kent County with new videos

Experience Grand Rapids (EXGR), the destination marketing organization for Kent County, released its first two videos to support its new “Dream Grand and Go” campaign.

The campaign, designed to attract travelers to Grand Rapids, features 30- and 60-second videos combining animation and live action scenes set in urban, outdoor, arts and entertainment venues throughout the Kent County.

“The videos invite the viewer to open their mind and see a city filled with wonder and delight,” said Kate Lieto, EXGR director of marketing. “There is something magical about this place — something that comes alive the closer you look — that’s what we aimed to capture.”

The videos are on the EXGR website and YouTube channel.