GRCC to offer new scholarship

The Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) Foundation created a new, full-ride scholarship.

The Board of Directors Excellence Scholarship will be awarded to two incoming students — one from Kent County and the other from Ottawa County.

Students must be nominated by a high school counselor. The scholarship will pay for tuition and all fees associated with registered classes.

“Foundation board members are always moved when they hear students sharing how a scholarship helped them overcome financial challenges and move forward with a life-changing education,” said Kathryn Mullins, vice president of college advancement and executive director of the GRCC Foundation. “We’re proud to offer this new opportunity and work with counselors in schools across our region. Together, we can change lives.”

The scholarship will be for one academic year: fall 2022, winter 2023 and summer 2023. Students must maintain full-time enrollment of 12 or more credits during the fall and winter semesters to receive the scholarships. Summer enrollment is optional; however, students can use their scholarships in the summer semester if they are enrolled in six or more credits.

If the students’ tuition and fees are covered by grants or other scholarships, $1,500 will be awarded to the students each semester to cover books, transportation and other education-related expenses.

High school counselors have until Friday, April 1, to nominate a senior based on the following criteria:

The student will graduate from a high school in Kent or Ottawa counties in spring 2022.

The student has been admitted to GRCC with plans to start classes this fall.

The student currently has a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

More information is available here.