Charity shopping event coming to downtown Holland

Downtown Holland this weekend is hosting its annual charity shopping event.

Forty shops and restaurants will participate in the Big Give event Saturday, Feb. 5, by donating 15% of their sales to nonprofit organizations serving the local community.

Each participating business selected a charity of their choice to receive the sales donations. Shoppers will have the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits, including Compassionate Heart Ministries, Kids’ Food Basket, Harbor Humane Society and Nestings Diaper Bank.

“Supporting people, families and small businesses is what we strive for at LVZ,” said Nate Baumann, partner and financial planner for event sponsor, LVZ Financial Planning, “We know that investing in events like the Big Give not only supports local businesses, but also critical nonprofit organizations and the people and families that call our community home. As a downtown Holland business, we are committed to building a thriving community for everyone by acting as a catalyst to support giving through the Big Give.”

Downtown Holland also is partnering with Community Action House to host a food drive during the charity shopping event to benefit its new food club. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a healthy, nonperishable food item to donate to the food club on Saturday. Donations will be collected inside Claremont Court, home of Cherry Republic at 29 W. Eighth St. Every customer who donates a food item will be entered to win a $50 gift card to their favorite downtown Holland business and a $50 donation in their name to a nonprofit of their choice.

The “Big Give” event has been hosted in downtown Holland since 2018. A list of businesses involved in this year’s event and their selected nonprofits is here.