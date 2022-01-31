Founders now selling All Day Haze

A new session IPA now is on store shelves and on tap at Founders Brewing Co.

All Day Haze is being sold on draft at Founders’ Detroit and Grand Rapids taprooms, as well as in 12-ounce six- and 15-packs and 16-ounce four-packs at various restaurants, bars and stores in the state. It will be available now through March.

“We often have our head in the clouds, and once again we came back down with an exciting idea: let’s take the low ABV of All Day IPA and bring it to a hazy,” Founders said. “That’s just what we did with All Day Haze.”

All Day Haze is a session IPA that clocks in at 4.9% ABV with 50 IBUs. A “substantial” amount of oats and wheat lend “a whimsical fogginess” to the beverage, while Citra, Simcoe and Amarillo hops create “an explosion of aroma,” Founders said.

People can find the beer at an establishment near them by using Founders’ beer locator.