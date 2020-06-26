Sporting goods retailer opening in Kalamazoo

Sportsman’s Warehouse is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend for its new Kalamazoo store.

The celebration will take place from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The store at 5215 Century Ave. will carry over 60,000 region-specific items, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise.

Sportsman’s Warehouse also hosts family-fun events, workshops and career opportunities.

“We invite the community to join us in a grand opening celebration this weekend to enjoy kid-friendly activities, special discounts and much more,” said Sportsman’s Warehouse Kalamazoo Store Manager, Michael Nicholson.

The grand opening will feature exclusive sales on name brand items like Yeti, Merrel, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, 5:11 and more.

There also will be a mobile shooting range in a semi-truck trailer at the event where customers can experience new products, including firearms, ammunition, and archery. Eye and ear protection will be provided free of charge.

Sportsman’s Warehouse said it follows a strict regimen of cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees amid COVID-19

“It’s a great time to get outdoors,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “We are excited to be a part of the Kalamazoo community, providing high-quality outdoor gear, clothing and accessories in a safe environment and, ultimately, inspiring outdoor memories.”