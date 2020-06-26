Saugatuck Douglas to participate in virtual national Pride event

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will be one of 28 Pride organizations participating in the first virtualpride.com event at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We’re honored to participate in the Virtual Pride Celebration event with the unique opportunity to showcase our area that, for decades, has welcomed LGTBQ visitors with open arms,” said Lisa Mize, interim executive director for Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “With over 140 gay-owned and LGTBQ-friendly businesses and one of the country’s largest LGTBQ resorts, Saugatuck and Douglas have shown visitors year after year that small coastal towns can be full of charm, as well as inclusive and welcoming.”

Saugatuck will be featured at 1:50 p.m. Viewers can interact with different Pride events from the 28 participating cities, which includes New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Alaska and Hawaii. There will be images and videos of those events on Twitter @gaytravel using the hashtag #VirtualPride.

The event, hosted by gaytravel.com, will conclude at 4:30 p.m.