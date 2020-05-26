Grand Rapids Public Museum’s summer camp goes online

Children pre-K through ninth grade can participate in the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Camp Curious program to learn about science, history and different cultures from June 15-Aug. 7.

“Although camps will look different this year, we’re thrilled to continue offering favorites online to the community,” said Rob Schuitema, director of public programs for the museum. “We’re eager to present this unique experience for curious minds this summer while continuing to share the museum’s digital resources and the expertise of our staff to create an engaging experience for our campers.”

Campers will need an internet connection and a device to watch presentations and receive daily instructions on the virtual platform Seesaw, which will feature live instructors each day of camp via Zoom.

Despite the virtual platform, most of the activities will take place offline. Using items at home as well as artifacts and specimens from the GRPM’s collections, students will engage in hands-on experiments and activities. Instructors will provide directions, answer questions and tell students what supplies are needed for each activity.

The summer camp will be divided by age group with both one-day or three-day camp options for students. The camps will have different themes, such as Slimy Science; Fossil Hunters; Young Wizards Academy; Dream it, Build it LEGO Bricks; and more.

Camp Curious summer camp prices start at $20 for one day and $40 for three days; discounts are available for museum members. For more information, visit grpm.org/campcurious.