Meet up for A Place for Her

Women will be gathering next week to support some of the most vulnerable in Grand Rapids.

Women 4 Dégagé Ministries will present A Place for Her on Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at LaGrave Church, at 107 LaGrave Ave. SE.

It will be hosted by Latesha Lipscomb, who’s part of WOTV 4’s Women Crew.

The purpose of the event is to support women who are struggling with issues such as homelessness and seeking help through Dégagé Ministries.

A Place for Her will feature food trucks, Pauls’ Moms’ Cookies, games, art, a community mural, patron pop-up performances and more.

Photo: Members of the baking team for Pauls’ Moms’ Cookies. Via fb.com.