Grand Rapids lands at 25 on Cities on the Rise list

Grand Rapids was ready to defend its title. After taking home the No. 1 spot on LinkedIn’s inaugural Cities on the Rise list last year, Grand Rapids seemed poised for an encore.

The city has been checking all the boxes: a thriving healthcare sector, steady manufacturing growth, a budding tech scene, national recognition for its quality of life and enough new apartments, restaurants and cranes to make longtime residents wonder if they’re still in the same town.

Then the 2026 rankings arrived.

Grand Rapids: No. 25.

Scroll to bottom for the complete list, and cue the collective double take.

Did LinkedIn accidentally confuse us with Grand Rapids, Minnesota? Was someone sorting the spreadsheet upside down? Had the city’s meteoric rise suddenly run out of gas?

Not exactly.

LinkedIn’s rankings aren’t a lifetime achievement award. They’re a measure of momentum—where hiring, job creation and talent migration are accelerating the fastest right now.

And here’s the thing about momentum: eventually, it levels out.

Cities on the rise can only rise for so long before they’re simply… cities that have arrived.

Grand Rapids has spent the better part of the last decade transforming itself from a regional manufacturing hub into one of the Midwest’s most diversified economies. Healthcare continues to expand along the Medical Mile. Tech companies have joined furniture makers and manufacturers. Employers like Corewell Health, Grand Valley State University and Meijer continue to anchor the region, while Lake Michigan, a vibrant arts scene and a relatively affordable lifestyle keep attracting new residents.

At some point, explosive growth becomes sustained growth.

That’s not nearly as exciting for an annual ranking, but it’s often healthier for the people who live there.

A city that’s no longer sprinting might finally catch its breath. Housing prices could become a little less frantic. The bidding wars might ease. Maybe finding parking downtown won’t require the strategic planning of a military campaign. Maybe “I moved here last week” becomes a little less common than “I’ve built a life here.”

In other words, equilibrium isn’t failure.

Grand Rapids still made LinkedIn’s list of the country’s top 25 emerging metros. It’s still hiring in healthcare, higher education and advanced manufacturing. It’s still attracting talent. The city’s fundamentals haven’t changed just because 24 other metros posted stronger momentum this year.

If anything, falling from No. 1 to No. 25 may be a sign that Grand Rapids has entered a different phase of its story.

Not the city that’s rising. It’s arrived and taking a much needed assessment of where it’s at, and where it wants to go from here.

U.S. Cities on the Rise