Brewery closing its doors

A West Michigan brewery is going out of business.

Boatyard Brewing Co. in Kalamazoo, at 432 E. Paterson St., announced yesterday over Facebook it is shutting its doors.

“The economics of Kalamazoo’s brewing industry is ever-changing. …. Making great beers and creating an inviting atmosphere in which to enjoy them, sometimes it’s not enough,” the brewery says on its Facebook page.

“While the Kalamazoo community has supported our business, it has been difficult to keep Boatyard a viable business. The investors have reviewed the recent financials and have made the decision not to keep the Boatyard open.”

Boatyard’s last day of business will be Aug. 31.

In closing, the company praises Kalamazoo’s beer scene and its fans and encourages Boatyard customers to support local breweries going forward.

“You are blessed to be in a town with so many talented brewers: buy their beer and support them with great love,” the company says.

Boatyard Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 by Dan Gilligan and Brian Steele.

The current tap list includes a variety of beers, including Fields of Bastogne Belgian Wit, Fast Eddie Red Ale, Hazy Sunset IPA and a series of fruit-infused farmhouse ales.

Photo via fb.com