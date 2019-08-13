American-style restaurant and bar opening downtown

A “casual pub” serving American-style food is hosting a grand opening this week in downtown Grand Rapids.

Social House is hosting its official kickoff from 11 a.m. to midnight on Aug. 15 in the space formerly occupied by IRON restaurant, at 25 Ottawa Ave. SW.

The jam band Blue Jay Bridge will perform on the patio from 8 p.m. to midnight during the grand opening and every Thursday night, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Social House employs about 20 people, including three managers, Dave Fischer, Mark Stankus and Macy Adrianse.

“Our handcrafted cocktails and locally sourced food (are) going to be the city’s biggest hit,” the restaurant says on Facebook.

The menu features a variety of offerings: starters such as veggie, meat and cheese shared platters, goat cheese fritters, spicy tuna wontons and avocado toast; soups and salads; burgers and sandwiches; main dishes; pizza; and sides, including fries, garlic “smashed potatoes” and Brussels sprouts.

Social House also will serve beer, wine, sangria, cocktails, made-to-order spirit-free cocktails and more.

The restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Happy hour will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday every week.

Photo via fb.com