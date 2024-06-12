Mounds of Evidence

The ancient burial mounds in the Grand Rapids area offer a poignant glimpse into the Indigenous Peoples who once flourished in the region. Among these sacred sites, the Norton Mounds, located on the east bank of Grand River stand as silent sentinels, bearing witness to an enigmatic culture that once thrived in the area. In contrast, the Converse Mounds, razed by construction as downtown Grand Rapids expanded in the 19th century, are now merely symbolically represented in Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

Both mound groups are attributed to ancient peoples known as Moundbuilders,

a diverse pre-Columbian indigenous civilization that engaged in division of labor, grew crops, had vast trade networks, and constructed mounds for a variety of purposes.

The Big Dig

Richard E. Flanders (1931–1989), a professor of Anthropology at Grand Valley who earned his PhD. at University of Michigan, conducted an extensive survey of Norton Mounds in 1964 through which he cemented the hypothesis that the Norton Mounds belonged to the Hopewell culture— a category of Moundbuilders who flourished in the Eastern Woodlands of North America from around 100 BCE to 500 CE.