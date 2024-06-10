Flights of Flavor celebrating with giveaway

Flights of Flavor has brought a new dimension to the Grand Rapids dining experience, offering a delightful way for food enthusiasts to sample a variety of dishes and beverages from local restaurants. This unique initiative allows diners to enjoy an array of flavors, whether it’s cupcakes, pizza, oysters, soju, ciders, or snacks, all in one sitting.

“Flights of Flavor seamlessly pairs our world-class food with the incredible craft beverages that put us on the map,” said Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. The promotion emphasizes both taste and presentation, making each flight a visual and gastronomic delight.

In the years since the promotion began, there have been more than 5,700 digital pass sign-ups and over 1,200 check-ins from enthusiastic participants. Additionally, more than 20 restaurants have received grants from Experience Grand Rapids.

And participating venues have risen to the occasion with creative offerings! At Social Misfits, the beautifully presented drinks with clipped snifter glasses are a highlight. House of Wine offers a delectable mix of snacks paired perfectly with wines. Mitten Brewing Pizza provides a flight of six specialty pizzas, perfect for sharing and savoring. Love’s Ice Cream features allergen-friendly options that are simply delicious, with a standout lavender ice cream.

Other notable participants include Forty Acres Soul Kitchen with its trio of shrimp ‘n grits combos, Beacon Corner Bar, Beltline Bar, Brewery Vivant, Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits, and many more, each offering their own unique flights (see below for a full list).

Anniversary Giveaway

To celebrate the first anniversary of Flights of Flavor, Experience Grand Rapids is hosting a special giveaway from today through July 31. The grand prize includes:

A two-night stay at CityFlatsHotel (some blackout dates may apply)

Two $50 gift cards to participating Flights of Flavor locations (winner’s choice) plus a $100 Visa gift card for spending money

Two Culture Pass GR vouchers to explore local area attractions

To enter the giveaway and download the pass, visit FlightsofFlavor.com. Participants can continue checking in to earn rewards like T-shirts, hats, flight boards, and stickers. New venues and flight menus are added regularly, so check back frequently.

Flights of Flavor participants