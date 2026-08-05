CatVideoFest 2026 brings the internet’s lost art of cat videos to Wealthy Theatre

There was a time when the internet was a simpler place — a place where a cat getting startled by a cucumber or falling into a box could unite millions of people. Before every scroll became a stream of hot takes, arguments and endless commentary, there were cat videos.

Now, those moments of pure internet joy are coming back — on the big screen.

CatVideoFest 2026 will take over Wealthy Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m., with an encore screening on Sunday, Aug. 16. The 70-minute, all-ages compilation celebrates the best and funniest feline footage from around the world, collecting clips from countless submissions, along with animations, music videos and classic internet cat favorites.

Presented by Oscilloscope Laboratories, the event also gives audiences a chance to support local cats in need. Ten percent of ticket proceeds from Wealthy Theatre screenings will be donated to Second Chance Cats of West Michigan, a Grand Rapids nonprofit dedicated to helping cats that need extra care, patience and time before finding their forever homes.

Founded in 2021, Second Chance Cats of West Michigan has helped more than 1,400 cats find adoptive families. The volunteer-run rescue works with cats needing everything from medical attention to a little extra time learning to trust again.

The screenings will be held at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, a community venue operated by Grand Rapids Community Media Center. The organization works to connect diverse communities through media, education and access to creative resources.

For anyone nostalgic for the internet before the algorithms delivered a steady stream of outrage, CatVideoFest offers a chance to return to a simpler era — when a funny cat video was all people needed to hit “share.”