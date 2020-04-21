Calvin University sophomore sews masks for the homeless

A student from a local university is using her gift to help others.

With many stores closed due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order, sophomore Freshta Tori Jan opened an online store to sell masks on April 8. She is using clothes she intended to donate to Goodwill to sew masks for the homeless.

“I hear that the homeless have been hit the hardest by COVID-19,” she said. “That touched my heart, and I couldn’t imagine what they could be going through.”

Customers can either purchase the masks for themselves, for their family or friends, or they can make purchases for the homeless, and Tori Jan will deliver them downtown.

She learned how to sew while in her native homeland of Afghanistan, where she said her family faced injustices daily — her parents were tortured and some of her close friends were killed.

“I remember growing up back home, all girls were required to learn how to sew,” Tori Jan said. “(So, I wondered,) ‘Why not use my basic skills to help make masks for the homeless?’”

Tori Jan said the proceeds from the masks sold on her online store will help fund supplies to make masks and also go toward feeding the homeless.

To learn more about Tori Jan’s story and mission, visit sewtrueproducts.com.