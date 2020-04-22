Assemble scenes of West Michigan via new digital puzzles

Puzzlers can experience West Michigan virtually through a new digital challenge.

The West Michigan Tourist Association is offering a collection of puzzles online featuring views of the region.

The free digital puzzles include images of ships in the region, beach scenes, Mackinac Island, the W.K. Kellogg Manor House, wineries and distilleries, and more.

After clicking through to a puzzle, people can choose the difficulty level they’d like by setting the number of puzzle pieces before they begin building.

Puzzlers can choose to make the puzzles have just a handful of pieces (easy) up to hundreds (difficult).

The WMTA said it is adding to the puzzle collection weekly.

More fun-from-home ideas and opportunities for during the quarantine are available at wmta.org.