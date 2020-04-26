Boxed Water gives back to planet, plants 1 millionth tree

In partnership with a conservation organization, a locally based packaged water brand has planted its 1 millionth tree.

Holland-based Boxed Water Is Better LLC said last week that it has reached its five-year sustainability goal of planting a million trees by 2020 through a partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF).

Boxed Water will mark the milestone with a celebratory web event May 15, called “In the Name of Trees,” to virtually raise awareness on reforestation and other sustainability efforts.

“We are humbled and happy to announce the planting of our 1 millionth tree, a big milestone in our ever-evolving mission to give back to the planet,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. “In the Name of Trees will thank and celebrate those who have made this possible, while virtually connecting thousands of participants — who are sheltering in their homes — with nature.”

Boxed Water-sponsored trees have been planted in the Sierra National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Deschutes National Forest and forests throughout Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The NFF selects areas based on the greatest need due to wildfires and other natural threats. More than 1 million acres of the national forests in the U.S. need reforestation, according to NFF.

The May 15 celebratory event will be hosted in the natural spaces available to each speaker — be it a forest or a backyard — and will explain the role reforestation plays in mitigating climate change and spotlight trees planted in honor of viewers and partners.

Celebrity and brand partners will show how they honor trees in their spaces.

Viewers are invited to participate by naming a favorite tree in their yard or a beloved apartment houseplant.

To continue planting with the goal of reaching another million, individuals can symbolically name trees in either of two methods: through social media posts with the tags @BoxedWater and #BetterPlanet or an online form at boxedwater.com/one-million-trees.

Boxed Water will commit to planting a tree for every name.

Boxed Water

Founded in 2009, Boxed Water is committed to achieving maximum sustainability through plant-based packaging with a current rate of 92%.

All of Boxed Water’s cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests — where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested — and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation.

Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable and BPA free.

In March, Boxed Water introduced a plant-based cap.