Michigan ranks as one of least difficult states to social distance

Michigan is playing the pandemic on easy mode, according to a recent study.

A report from WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics to identify where social distancing is hardest. The data set ranges from whether residents have supportive relationships to how much consumers spent on social activities before COVID-19.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 representing the most difficult.

Michigan came in at No. 36 on the list with a total score of 44.25. Comparatively, Utah was identified as the most difficult state in which to isolate with a score of 74.53. At the bottom of the list was Alabama with a total score of 29.15.

States where self-isolation is most difficult

Utah New Hampshire Montana Colorado Alaska Massachusetts Wyoming Virginia Idaho South Dakota

States where self-isolation is least difficult

Alabama Mississippi West Virginia Kentucky Rhode Island Arkansas New Mexico Oklahoma Louisiana Illinois

Data used to create the rankings was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallup, Unacast, Corporation for National and Community Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Council for Community & Economic Research and the U.S. Travel Association.

Alongside the report, WalletHub also released a Social Distancing Survey, which asked a range of questions from how social distancing makes Americans feel to what protective clothing they wear and how often they go outside.

According to the survey, 36 million Americans said online shopping was their No. 1 method to cope with social distancing. Almost 29 million Americans said they are using the social distancing time to learn something new.

Nearly half of the population still ventures outside: 48% percent of Americans said they go outside at least once a day while self-quarantining, and 60% of Americans said they are now wearing facemasks.

Women also are 40% more likely to feel anxious than men due to social distancing, according to the survey.