Degrees in visual expression

It is no secret that Grand Rapids is a city flourishing with creativity. For those looking to refine their artistic skills, there are a myriad of institutions dedicated to nurturing creative talent right within the city limits.

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University

Community Workshops, Undergraduate Programs, and High School Dual Enrollment

For those aspiring to turn their passion into a profession, Kendall College of Art and Design provides education to help anyone flourish as an artist.

1. Community workshops

Kendall has many workshops for people of all ages and all artistic skill levels. This includes classes for elementary students, teenagers, and adults.

Kendall’s elementary courses serve as a vibrant introduction to the world of art. Students may choose from courses in a variety of mediums such as drawing, photography, weaving and more. Teen and Adult classes likewise cover many mediums such as fiber arts, drawing, comics, and watercolors.

2. Undergraduate Programs

Kendall offers an abundance of undergraduate programs such as interior design, fashion, product design, medical illustration, digital arts, art history, illustration, and photography. These programs aim to help students refine both technical skills and conceptual skills, helping to create artists who balance critical thinking alongside masterful artistic skills.

3. High School Dual Enrollment

For high school students passionate about an artistic career, Kendall College’s dual enrollment program is a golden opportunity. By participating in this initiative, students not only gain a head start on their art degrees but also earn valuable college credits, propelling them toward a promising future in the arts.

Grand Rapids Community College

Culinary Arts Associates

The Secchia Institute for Culinary Education at Grand Rapids Community College offers an array of opportunities for aspiring chefs. GRCC’s Culinary program is designed to prepare students for a diverse range of culinary settings. Whether aspiring to become chefs in high-caliber restaurants, venturing into catering, or pursuing a career as a personal chef, the program ensures students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that await. Through hands-on experiences students learn both food preparation and presentation through a variety of cuisines. The program offers courses such as Bear, Wine and Spirits Management, Modern American Cuisine and Pastry and Bakery classes.

Calvin University



Graphic Design

Calvin offers various arts-related programs, but it’s primarily known for its strong liberal arts curriculum. While Calvin College doesn’t have a dedicated design school, it offers majors and minors in areas such as art, art history, and digital media. Students intersted in studying graphic design will find themselves immersed in an environment tailored for creative expression and effective communication in commercial or non-profit realms.

