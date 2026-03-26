Up, up, and away: your guide to an aviation career

The third week of March brings equal parts cheers and tears to West Michigan Aviation Academy. It’s lottery week—the moment when eighth graders find out whether they’ve landed a seat at the nation’s only tuition-free, hands-on aviation high school, located at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. For some students, it’s the realization of a dream that started with model planes and flight simulators. For others, it’s a reminder that admission here comes down to pure chance.

Prestigious doesn’t mean exclusive at WMAA. In fact, grades, test scores, and prior experience don’t factor in at all. “The application is intentionally simple,” says CEO Nicole Gasper. “Name, address, contact information—that’s it. If we receive more applications than spots, Kent ISD runs a public lottery. Names are literally drawn out of a basket.”

Each incoming class includes about 155 students, selected entirely at random from across Michigan. The result is a student body that looks like the state itself—academically, socioeconomically, and culturally diverse. “There’s a misconception that we serve a select population,” Gasper says. “As a public charter school, we can’t—and don’t—operate that way.”

Once inside, however, students quickly learn this is no traditional high school. Block scheduling allows for longer, immersive classes, and hands-on learning is the norm. It’s not unusual for students to spend the morning in engineering labs and the afternoon flying Cessna 172s as part of the school day.

Every student takes introductory courses in both engineering and aviation, then chooses from pathways including flight, drone and UAS technology, aerospace, robotics, biomedical engineering, computer science, and aircraft construction. The academy also houses career-tech-certified aviation programs—an uncommon offering at the high school level.

Founded in 2010 by Dick and Betsy DeVos in response to growing pilot and aviation mechanic shortages, WMAA blends rigorous STEM education with what leaders call “aviation professional culture.” That means equal emphasis on human skills—eye contact, accountability, respect—alongside advanced technical training.

“Yes, airplanes are cool,” Gasper says. “But what stands out most is the culture. Our students carry themselves differently.”

Demand remains high, fueled largely by word of mouth. Families can attend information nights, schedule tours, or have eighth graders shadow a current student. Transportation isn’t provided, and many families commute long distances—proof of the commitment required.

At WMAA, taking part in aviation isn’t an extracurricular. It’s the classroom. And for students lucky enough to hear cheers instead of tears in March, it can be the first step toward a career that truly takes flight.