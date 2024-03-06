Rockford restaurant rated best hidden gem

A Rockford establishment that wears many hats now has a crown to sport as well. Herman’s Boy, located at 220 Northland Dr. NE, has been named “Best Hidden-Gem Restaurant” in Michigan by Taste of Home, a food centered periodical known for publishing recipes. The honor highlights not only Herman’s Boy’s popularity as a beloved daily meeting place where community members stop in for chit chat and a steaming cup of delicious joe, it shines a spotlight on the restaurant’s culinary prowess.

“It’s pretty cool, especially since we didn’t even know we were in the running for such an honor. They must’ve snuck in incognito!” said Herman’s Boy President Jeffrey A. Havemeier whose sprawling establishment combines a coffee roastery, a bakery/deli, a candy store, a spot to buy kitchen gadgets, and an outdoor cooking and smokehouse shop.

Herman’s Boy began as a purveyor of meat and cheese in 1979. A few years later, they started roasting nuts and coffee on site. In total, five different businesses exist within one building; places with names like O’Fudge Candy Shoppe, The Cookery Nook, and The Outdoor Cook among them.

“It is a reaffirmation of our philosophy of fresh, made-to-order food at a reasonable price that we have always strived for almost 45 years now! From baked goods, to smoked meats to our fresh roasted coffee we work hard to do it right,” Havemeier said.

Herman’s Boy is open seven days a week. Hours vary. For more information, visit hermansboy.com.