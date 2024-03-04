Beer City Brewsader app celebrates with a giveaway

An app popular among West Michigan’s beer enthusiasts is celebrating its sixth anniversary with an exciting revamp. The Beer City Brewsader App, having tracked nearly 200,000 local brewery check-ins so far, will return with enhanced features and new achievement levels, including digital badges for events like the World of Winter and the Winter Beer Fest badge.

Current app users can begin enjoying the enhanced features right away, either by turning on “automatic app updates” on their mobile devices, or following the prompts to instantly update the app. All previous check-ins and progress will transfer. New users can begin by visiting the Apple Store or Google Play and searching “Beer City Brewsader.”

People who wish to participate in the giveaway, which runs through March 31, 2024, are eligible to win exciting prizes. Among them are a two-night hotel stay, a “hopscyle” tour of downtown breweries from Great Lakes Pub Cruiser, gift cards, Beer City merchandise, culture passes and a $100 Visa gift card.

More than 22,000 people have achieved Beer City “Brewsader” status by checking into eight local breweries. Beer lovers can also anticipate something new: continued brewery visits could unlock the ultimate prize for those who conquer all 40 destinations!

Enter the Experience GR Brewsader giveaway here.