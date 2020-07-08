Girl Scouts offer free kindergarten readiness program

The “Make New Friends” virtual event series, organized by Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and Girl Scouts of the USA, seeks to help girls enter kindergarten with confidence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden transition to online learning, many children missed important developmental and educational milestones that they would normally reach during preschool, according to Girls Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore. This program, offered at various times between July and October, aims to fill the gap and initiate social and emotional learning.

The four-part virtual event series is free and open to girls across Michigan who are entering kindergarten. Online events will focus on providing opportunities for girls to interact with one another, practice problem-solving skills, explore their emotions, learn classroom skills and more. Events will feature several topics, including storytimes and solar system-themed projects.

“Girl Scouts is filling the critical need of preparing girls to learn, lead and thrive in their kindergarten classrooms,” said Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. “Our Make New Friends virtual event helps girls create friendships, develop independence and practice social awareness skills so they are poised for success.”

Parents and caregivers can visit girlscouts.org/ready to register their kindergartner.

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore is a leadership organization for school-aged girls in western, northern and northeastern Michigan with over 9,000 members across 30 counties.