New Holland Brewing releases foeder-aged ale

New Holland Brewing Company unveiled the next member of the Dragon’s Milk family, Dragon’s Milk Solera, a foeder-aged ale brewed to emphasizes the passage of time.

The solera aging method is described as “fractional blending.” Beginning with a masterbatch, New Holland ages Dragon’s Milk Solera in large oak foeders and gradually pulls down the line until reaching the final foeder, blending a pool of beer from different generations.

“We plan to label each batch with the pull number so drinkers can join us on the journey,” said Dominic Bergquist, brand manager. “The aging and blending bring our brewers and cellarman a new set of challenges, but they have more than risen to the occasion, and we’re very excited by the results.”

In a glass, Dragon’s Milk Solera presents a mahogany hue. The 10% ABV ale features flavors of caramel, toffee and fig.

“We’ve researched the history and lore behind the term ‘Dragon’s Milk’ and have actually found references to it as early as the mid-1500s in England,” Bergquist said. “Dragon’s Milk was used to describe a wide variety of potent ales and elixirs that were worthy of celebration, and Solera absolutely lives up to that expectation. It’s an exciting new chapter in the legend of Dragon’s Milk, and we can’t wait for our fans to try this brew.”

Dragon’s Milk Solera will be available year-round in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft in select states beginning in August. A limited amount of this beer will be available for online pre-order starting at 11 a.m. July 18. The release coincides with another New Holland brand, Hazy River, a citra-hopped New England Style IPA.