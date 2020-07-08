Shipt adds delivery of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market goods

Shipt is partnering with specialty retailer Fresh Thyme Farmers Market to give customers in 30 metro areas across the Midwest — including Grand Rapids — access to same-day delivery of Fresh Thyme’s healthy offerings.

Shipt said Tuesday that its new partnership with Fresh Thyme will provide Shipt members product offerings that fit within vegan, paleo, keto, vegetarian or wheat- and gluten-free diets. Shipt members can select Fresh Thyme in the app and on the Shipt website to add Fresh Thyme products to their order.

“Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a staple for healthy, convenient and budget-friendly living,” said Joe Manning, chief business officer of Shipt. “Partnering with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market gives us the opportunity to provide an additional layer of ease by bringing fresh and healthy goods to members across the Midwest.”

Ramesh Reddy, chief information officer of Fresh Thyme, said his company is “thrilled” about the partnership with Shipt.

“Their delivery solution provides a convenience — one our customers are looking for in their shopping experience,” Reddy said.

Michigan residents in the Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing metro areas also will receive access to same-day delivery of beer and wine from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Members must be at least 21 years old to order or accept alcohol deliveries and will be required to present identification upon delivery.

To celebrate the announcement, Shipt is giving new customers who sign up between Tuesday and Saturday an annual membership for $49, down from the regular price of $99. Customers can visit shipt.com/freshthyme to redeem the offer and see if delivery is available in their area.

Additionally, customers now have the option to pay per delivery with a one-time fee, no membership required. Those interested in trying a Shipt Pass single delivery for $10 or any other Shipt Pass plans can visit shipt.com.