Urban Roots, Toys that Move and ‘Hungry for Harbor Country’

Urban Roots

Urban Roots is expanding its YOUR Compost collection service to the Creston, Belknap, Highland Park, Auburn Hills and Northeast Citizens Action neighborhoods.

“In the past few years, Grand Rapids has kindly given us their rotten pasta and coffee grounds; and through the process of composting we have ended with rich, fertile humus to use at our Urban Farm in Madison,” said Levi Gardner, Urban Roots founder and co-executive director.

“Since our humble beginnings with a bicycle and some buckets a few years ago, we’ve diverted more than 65,000 pounds of organic waste, expanded our service area twice, and partnered with organizations like Fulton Heights to establish additional hub sites throughout the city. We’re looking forward to increasing the positive impact we can have on the city’s overall waste stream.”

The typical service cost is just under $21 per month for weekly pickup.

Toys that move

A large donation of toys that move has made its way into the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s permanent collection.

The collection comes from Beth Schwartz, who began toy collecting in the early 1990s when she was traveling the country as an actress/singer working in touring Broadway shows. She loved searching out new pieces for her collection, especially Fisher-Price pull toys and antique wind-ups.

“We are so grateful to the family of Beth Schwartz for donating her amazing toy collection to the museum. Although Beth passed away in 2011, her collection will continue to delight and inspire children of all ages who visit,” said Alex Forist, GRPM’s chief curator.

Toys that Move will be on display on the second floor of the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Summer cooking

Southwest Michigan is in the spotlight as part of a new cookbook being released just in time for “summer days on the lake.”

“Hungry for Harbor Country: Recipes and Stories from the Coast of Southwest Michigan” by Lindsay Navama was released last month by Agate Publishing. The new cookbook highlights one of the Midwest’s most beloved vacation destinations (Harbor Country encompasses eight small towns along the Lake Michigan coast) and profiles the region’s best farms, markets, bakeries, distilleries and other local artisans.

Whether home cooks are looking for hearty entrees for cold winter nights, sunset cocktails, sweet seasonal treats or a healthier take on classic favorites, this cookbook has something for every craving — and it will have you thinking about what you’re truly hungry for, in the kitchen and beyond.