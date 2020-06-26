Grand Rapidians can ride the Amtrak to Chicago again starting next week

Amtrak’s daily Pere Marquette round-trip trains between Chicago and Grand Rapids will resume after a four-month hiatus due to COVID-19.

Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin operating Train 370 and Train 371 on Tuesday.

Train 370 will depart from Chicago daily at 6:30 p.m., making stops in St. Joseph/Benton Harbor at 9:14 p.m., Bangor at 9:50 p.m., Holland at 10:33 p.m., before arriving in Grand Rapids at 11:34 p.m.

Train 371 will leave Grand Rapids daily at 6 a.m., arriving in Holland at 6:49 a.m., Bangor at 7:32 a.m., St. Joseph/Benton Harbor at 8:10 a.m. and reaching its final destination in Chicago at 9:08 a.m.

To ensure passenger travel is safe and meets federal agencies’ recommendations, Amtrak will disinfect stations and trains, limit bookings to less than half of capacity to maintain physical distancing onboard trains, require facial coverings, add barriers, accept only cashless payments and install signages that indicate safe distances in high-volume traffic areas at stations, such as waiting rooms, ticket offices, base/top of escalators and lounge entrances, etc.

“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely. We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said.

Reservations are required for Amtrak trains on this route, excluding holders of multi-ride tickets. Tickets are available on amtrak.com, mobile apps, or by calling (800) USA-RAIL.