Calling all shoppers: Woodland Mall set to reopen Monday with new protocols

Woodland Mall plans to reopen Monday for shopping appointments.

Mall owner PREIT also has put sanitation protocols in place to enhance safety and to promote physical distance. Woodland expects many of its retailers to join Von Maur and Urban Outfitters in offering appointments to up to 10 shoppers at a time, although smaller stores may choose to limit the number even further.

“To say we are excited about Monday’s reopening is an understatement,” Woodland Mall general manager Tony DeLuccia. “We are truly thrilled to be opening our doors again and have spent significant time and energy to ensure we can do so safely.

Access and occupancy numbers will be limited initially. The mall will be operating on reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, although some stores may modify those hours further.

Given the limited occupancy allowance, the mall will temporarily ask all guests under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Common area furniture and other elements where physical distancing cannot be enforced have been removed. The play area will be closed indefinitely, and food court seating has been eliminated.

All housekeeping, maintenance and security staff will follow CDC and state health guidelines and will be wearing masks and gloves when working. There are hand sanitizer stations located throughout the mall, and shoppers are asked to wear masks.

While several retailers and restaurants have offered limited curbside pickup since March, the mall closed March 23 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order permits Michigan retailers to offer shopping appointments.