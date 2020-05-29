Cerise returns to Founders

Founders Brewing Co. announced the return of Cerise as the next addition to its “Brewed for MI” Series.

Cerise is a ruby red, cherry ale brewed with 100% tart Michigan cherries and comes in at 5.7% ABV.

This Michigan-exclusive release will raise awareness for Fair and Equal Michigan, a coalition of grassroots citizens, LGBTQ groups, business, political and philanthropic leaders that have joined together to prohibit discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring back one of our first fruit-forward beers,” said Dave Engbers, Founders president and co-founder. “Cerise isn’t one of those subtle, just a hint, fruit beers. It’s packed full of Michigan cherries. It’s well-balanced with the perfect amount of sweet and tart. We’re proud that this beer celebrates people from all backgrounds and beliefs, and helps raise awareness for Fair and Equal Michigan.”

Cerise was last released in 2019 as part of the taproom-exclusive Mothership Series. It will be available in six-packs of cans in the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms in late June/early July.

Cerise will be available in limited quantities in Michigan accounts beginning in late June.