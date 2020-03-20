Amway River Bank Run postponed to October

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Amway River Bank Run officials to postpone the annual race.

The race, which was originally set for May 9, will be held Oct. 24.

All April training events and early May pre-race activities also are postponed. A new training and event schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

“The safety of the runners, volunteers and supporters is at the center of this decision,” organizers said. “We fully acknowledge the inconvenience this will cause and are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition. This is a difficult time for everyone, so we ask for your continued patience as we navigate the coming weeks.”