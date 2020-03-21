Find which local restaurants offer carryout, delivery services

Those who are self-quarantining at home still can find their favorite pub burgers and support local businesses during a state of emergency.

Experience Grand Rapids created a page to list restaurants that offer carryout, delivery, drive-thru, drive-up services and more.

“As local restaurants have been forced to close dining rooms, the community is coming together to support those in the hospitality industry,” Experience GR said in a statement. “Restaurants are also able to submit updated information to the site.”

Participating restaurants include Amore, Beltline Bar, Brewery Vivant and HopCat.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all of the state’s restaurants and bars to temporarily shut down for dining in effective March 16 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Businesses still are allowed to offer takeout and delivery.