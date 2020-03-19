Editor’s pick

We don’t talk about chain restaurants too often at Grand Rapids Magazine. That’s because we have too many great local places to share. But recently, I visited Cooper’s Hawk, an Illinois-based restaurant and winery chain that has been expanding since it first opened in 2005, and I have to admit, I was impressed.

Cooper’s Hawk has three locations in Michigan, two of which are located on the east side of the state, and one here in Grand Rapids on 28th Street SE.

Its big draw is its wine. The Cooper’s Hawk winery produces 700,000 cases of wine each year with grapes coming from California, Oregon and Washington, according to its website. The resulting wines have received over 500 awards since 2005.

Cooper’s Hawk’s menu is tailored to help you savor the wine with suggested pairings on all items.

If you haven’t been to Cooper’s Hawk, it’s worth a stop — and a bottle.

Charlsie Dewey

Managing Editor, Grand Rapids Magazine