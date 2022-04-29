Boxing champion-inspired fitness boutique opens

A new fitness franchise is open in Grand Rapids.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness opened in March at 6670 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Suite A, in Grand Rapids.

The studio is co-owned by Zachary LeMieux and named after Grand Rapids native and professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who designed a combination of boxing, strength and conditioning intervals.

It offers an average of five classes on weekdays, three on Saturdays and two on Sundays. Classes are 45 or 60 minutes. Members can learn from and train with Mayweather as his image is projected on a smart screen.

The 2,450-square-foot boutique includes four different kinds of punching bags, a punching dummy known as BOB (Body Opponent Bag), a full weight rack with benches for lifting free weights, medicine balls, mats for floor exercises or stretching, treadmills, rowers and jump ropes.

“I’m thrilled that Zachary is opening our first location in my hometown,” Mayweather said. “His undeniable passion for health and fitness combined with his prior experience in franchising business makes him a perfect addition to the Mayweather family.”

LeMieux has other entrepreneurial experience in the franchising industry. He, alongside his parents and business partners, opened the first Tropical Smoothie Café in Michigan. He later went on to purchase the development rights for Michigan, northern Ohio and Colorado to open more than 150 Tropical Smoothie Café locations with his family, including his brother and sister-in-law, before selling the territories back to the corporation.

“I’ve had plenty of firsthand experience with health-focused franchise concepts, so I’m really excited to apply that knowledge to a franchise that relates more to my passion for fitness,” LeMieux said. “I’ve always been a big believer in being physically active to feel better overall, and I can’t wait to help Grand Rapids residents become the healthiest version of themselves with the help of Floyd’s proven techniques.”

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is based in Los Angeles, with over 55 locations in the U.S.

More information is available here.